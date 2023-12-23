Working Colors

Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Trevor Ellam signals to the fleet replenishment oiler USNS Laramie from aboard the USS Stout during a replenishment in the Persian Gulf, Oct. 14, 2016. Ellam is a boatswain’s mate. The Stout is supporting maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. Navy photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Bill Dodge