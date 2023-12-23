Working Colors Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Trevor Ellam signals to the fleet replenishment oiler USNS Laramie from aboard the USS Stout during a replenishment in the Persian Gulf, Oct. 14, 2016. Ellam is a boatswain’s mate. The Stout is supporting maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. Navy photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Bill Dodge SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (1.58 MB) Photo By: Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Bill Dodge VIRIN: 161014-N-GP524-377C.JPG Photo Gallery