Hornet Signal

Navy Lt. Paul Dauffenbach, center foreground, and Lt. Charles Kreuz signal to an F/A-18E Super Hornet as it launches from the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower in the Persian Gulf, Nov. 17, 2016. The Ike and its carrier strike group are supporting Operation Inherent Resolve and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. Navy photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Anderson W. Branch