Army Sgt. Christopher Marinucci points to an objective during a training exercise with Ukrainian soldiers at the International Peacekeeping and Security Center in Yavoirv, Ukraine, Nov. 26, 2016. Marinucci is an assistant team leader assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division's 6th Squadron, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team. The unit's soldiers are training Ukrainian land forces to increase their capacity for self-defense. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Tarr

Self-Defense Training

  • Photo By: Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Tarr VIRIN: 161126-A-SK411-113C.JPG
