Christmas Delivery

Air Force Airman 1st Class Alejandra Vargas pushes a bundle during Operation Christmas Drop at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 5, 2016. U.S., Australian and Japanese aircrews conducted the training event in which C-130 aircrews perform low-altitude airdrops while providing critical supplies to 56 islands. Vargas is a C-130 Hercules loadmaster assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Delano Scott