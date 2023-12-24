Mountain Shock

Soldiers move through the woods during a live-fire exercise as part of Exercise Mountain Shock in Pocek Range in Slovenia, Dec. 5, 2016. U.S. and Slovenian forces participated in the emergency response deployment exercise, which focuses on rapid deployment and team cohesion with weapon systems tactics and procedures. The U.S. soldiers are paratroopers assigned to 1st Squadron, 91st Cavalry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade. Army photo by Davide Dalla Massara