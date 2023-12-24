An official website of the United States Government 
Navy and Pearl Harbor Survivors Association members prepare to scatter the ashes of recently deceased Jack A. Stoeber, during a ceremony at the USS Utah Memorial, Hawaii, Dec. 1, 2016. Stoeber was serving aboard the USS Whitney on Dec. 7, 1941, while it was located in Pearl Harbor during the attacks. Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Gabrielle Joyner

Farewell Ceremony

