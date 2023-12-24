An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Pearl Harbor survivors greet a child during the 75th commemoration of the attacks on Pearl Harbor at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, Dec. 7, 2016. The U.S. military co-hosted the event, which provided veterans, family members, service members and the community a chance to honor the sacrifices made by those who were present during the attacks. Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Laurie Dexter

Generational Lesson

  • Download Image: Full Size (0.77 MB)
  • Photo By: Petty Officer 2nd Class Laurie D VIRIN: 161207-N-GI544-078E.JPG
