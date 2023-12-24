Operation Odyssey Lightning

An AV-8B Harrier jet takes off from the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp in the Mediterranean Sea, Dec. 5, 2016. The 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit is embarked on the Wasp, conducting precision air strikes in support of the Libyan Government aligned forces against Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant targets in Sirte, Libya as part of Operation Odyssey Lightning. Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nathan Wilkes