Shedding Tears

Pearl Harbor survivor Jack Holder wipes away tears during a 75th commemoration event of the attacks on Pearl Harbor at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Dec. 7, 2016. The U.S. military co-hosted the event, which, provided veterans, service members and the community a chance to honor the sacrifices made by those who were present during the attacks. Navy photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Rebecca Wolfbrandt