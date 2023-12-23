An official website of the United States Government 
A Marine with Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 3rd Marine Regiment runs from a CH-53E super stallion helicopter assigned to Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 463 during a simulation of Operation Gothic Serpent at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Dec. 10, 2016. Operation Gothic Serpent is a military operation conducted by U.S. Special Forces in Somalia, Africa, from August to October 1993. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brittney Vella

Serpent Simulation

  • Download Image: Full Size (1.75 MB)
  • Photo By: Sgt. Brittney Vella VIRIN: 161210-M-TM809-245.JPG
