An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Frank Kendall, undersecretary of defense for acquisition, technology and logistics, left, presents members of U.S. Special Operations Command with a Bronze Award during a ceremony at the Pentagon, Dec. 8, 2016. Deputy Defense Secretary Bob Work, center right, and Air Force Gen. Paul J. Selva, vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, participated in the event. DoD photo by EJ Hersom.

Professional Awards

Frank Kendall, undersecretary of defense for acquisition, technology and logistics, left, presents members of U.S. Special Operations Command with a Bronze Award during a ceremony at the Pentagon, Dec. 8, 2016. Deputy Defense Secretary Bob Work, center right, and Air Force Gen. Paul J. Selva, vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, participated in the event. DoD photo by EJ Hersom.

Photo Gallery