Operation Christmas Drop

Air Force Staff Sgt. Andrew Thompson and Airman 1st Class Alejandra Vargas push boxes of gifts off a C-130 Hercules during Operation Christmas Drop over an island in Micronesia, Dec. 8, 2016. This year marks 65 years of Operation Christmas Drop, a humanitarian airlift operation that provides airlift training opportunities for peace and wartime efforts. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Skovo