Prop Prep As snow streams down, sailors change a prop on an EP-3E Aries II aircraft during a night check at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island in Oak Harbor, Wash., Dec. 11, 2016. The sailors are assigned to Fleet Air Reconnaissance Squadron 1. The aircraft provides fleet and theater commanders worldwide with real-time tactical signals intelligence and motion video intelligence. Navy photo