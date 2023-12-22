An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

As snow streams down, sailors change a prop on an EP-3E Aries II aircraft during a night check at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island in Oak Harbor, Wash., Dec. 11, 2016. The sailors are assigned to Fleet Air Reconnaissance Squadron 1. The aircraft provides fleet and theater commanders worldwide with real-time tactical signals intelligence and motion video intelligence. Navy photo

Prop Prep

As snow streams down, sailors change a prop on an EP-3E Aries II aircraft during a night check at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island in Oak Harbor, Wash., Dec. 11, 2016. The sailors are assigned to Fleet Air Reconnaissance Squadron 1. The aircraft provides fleet and theater commanders worldwide with real-time tactical signals intelligence and motion video intelligence. Navy photo

Photo Gallery