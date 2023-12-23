An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A Marine tightens lug nuts on a tactical vehicle during Exercise Alligator Dagger in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations, Dec. 9, 2016. Alligator Dagger is a U.S. 5th Fleet exercise focused on enabling U.S. forces to continue to be flexible, adaptable and persistent, leading to a more stable region for partner nations. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Xzavior T. McNeal

Lug Nut Labor

A Marine tightens lug nuts on a tactical vehicle during Exercise Alligator Dagger in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations, Dec. 9, 2016. Alligator Dagger is a U.S. 5th Fleet exercise focused on enabling U.S. forces to continue to be flexible, adaptable and persistent, leading to a more stable region for partner nations. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Xzavior T. McNeal

  • Download Image: Full Size (1.87 MB)
  • Photo By: Sgt. Xzavior McNeal VIRIN: 161209-M-CC151-086.JPG
Photo Gallery