Lug Nut Labor

A Marine tightens lug nuts on a tactical vehicle during Exercise Alligator Dagger in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations, Dec. 9, 2016. Alligator Dagger is a U.S. 5th Fleet exercise focused on enabling U.S. forces to continue to be flexible, adaptable and persistent, leading to a more stable region for partner nations. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Xzavior T. McNeal