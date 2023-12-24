An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Navy Capt. Kenneth Collins conducts the U.S. Navy Band during a holiday concert at DAR Constitution Hall in Washington, D.C., Dec. 17, 2016. The Navy Band hosted thousands of people from the Washington area as well as hundreds of senior Navy and government officials during its three annual holiday concerts. Navy photo by Chief Petty Officer Adam Grimm

Holiday Harmony

  • Download Image: Full Size (4.66 MB)
  • Photo By: Chief Petty Officer Adam Grimm VIRIN: 161217-N-LC494-080C.JPG
