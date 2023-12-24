Holiday Harmony Navy Capt. Kenneth Collins conducts the U.S. Navy Band during a holiday concert at DAR Constitution Hall in Washington, D.C., Dec. 17, 2016. The Navy Band hosted thousands of people from the Washington area as well as hundreds of senior Navy and government officials during its three annual holiday concerts. Navy photo by Chief Petty Officer Adam Grimm SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (4.66 MB) Photo By: Chief Petty Officer Adam Grimm VIRIN: 161217-N-LC494-080C.JPG Photo Gallery