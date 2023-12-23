Interment Moment

The family of Air Force Maj. Troy Gilbert place roses on his casket during an interment at Arlington National Cemetery, Va., Dec. 19, 2016. Gilbert was killed Nov. 27, 2006, when his F-16C crashed about 20 miles northwest of Baghdad as he was flying a mission supporting coalition ground combat operations. It was Gilbert’s third interment at Arlington since 2006, and reunited remains recovered this year with remains recovered in 2006 and 2012. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua DeMotts