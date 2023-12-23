An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Marine Corps Gen. Joe Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, tells service members at Qayyarah West Airfield, Iraq, Dec. 25, 2016, that they are making a difference in the fight against the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant, and proving that American sacrifices in Iraq are worth it. Dunford brought a USO show to the base for Christmas. DoD photo by Jim Garamone

Making a Difference

Marine Corps Gen. Joe Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, tells service members at Qayyarah West Airfield, Iraq, Dec. 25, 2016, that they are making a difference in the fight against the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant, and proving that American sacrifices in Iraq are worth it. Dunford brought a USO show to the base for Christmas. DoD photo by Jim Garamone

Photo Gallery