Making a Difference

Marine Corps Gen. Joe Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, tells service members at Qayyarah West Airfield, Iraq, Dec. 25, 2016, that they are making a difference in the fight against the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant, and proving that American sacrifices in Iraq are worth it. Dunford brought a USO show to the base for Christmas. DoD photo by Jim Garamone