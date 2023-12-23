Making a Difference Marine Corps Gen. Joe Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, tells service members at Qayyarah West Airfield, Iraq, Dec. 25, 2016, that they are making a difference in the fight against the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant, and proving that American sacrifices in Iraq are worth it. Dunford brought a USO show to the base for Christmas. DoD photo by Jim Garamone SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (0.96 MB) Photo By: Jim Garamone VIRIN: 161225-D-LP538-001E.JPG Photo Gallery