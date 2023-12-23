Live-Fire Rush

Marine Corps Cpl. Logan Jenkins rushes to his position during live-fire drills at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 22, 2016. Jenkins is an infantry assault Marine assigned to Battalion Landing Team, 2nd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit. The air-ground-logistics team provides a flexible force, ready to perform a wide range of military operations throughout the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Darien J. Bjorndal