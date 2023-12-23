Finding Cover

Marine Corps Cpl. Andrew Wilson jumps into a bunker to find cover during a squad assault rehearsal as part of Alligator Dagger, an exercise in Djibouti, Dec. 18, 2016. Wilson is a squad leader assigned to Battalion Landing Team, 1st Battalion, 4th Marine Regiment, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit. The unit is supporting the U.S. 5th Fleet’s mission to promote and maintain stability and security in the region. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Devan K. Gowans