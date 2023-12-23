An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Marine Corps Cpl. Andrew Wilson jumps into a bunker to find cover during a squad assault rehearsal as part of Alligator Dagger, an exercise in Djibouti, Dec. 18, 2016. Wilson is a squad leader assigned to Battalion Landing Team, 1st Battalion, 4th Marine Regiment, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit. The unit is supporting the U.S. 5th Fleet’s mission to promote and maintain stability and security in the region. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Devan K. Gowans

Finding Cover

