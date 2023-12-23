Training Technique

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Samuel Ricario throws a training grenade from the kneeling position at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 22, 2016. Ricario is an automatic rifleman assigned to Fox Company, Battalion Landing Team, 2nd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit. The air-ground-logistics team provides a flexible force, ready to perform a wide range of military operations throughout the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jorge A. Rosales