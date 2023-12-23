Military Bowl Embrace

Army Command Sgt. Maj. John W. Troxell, left, senior enlisted advisor to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, meets a relative of Medal of Honor recipient Harvey C. "Barney" Barnum Jr. center, a retired Marine Corps officer, before conducting the coin toss during the 2016 Military Bowl at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Md., Dec. 27, 2016. The Wake Forest Demon Deacons defeated the Temple Owls 34-26 during the college bowl, which benefits the USO and other organizations supporting the armed forces and their families. DoD photo by Army Sgt. James K. McCann



