An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Navy Seaman Raquel Tonge, left, receives training from Petty Officer 2nd Class Diana Fischer during a training course on armed sentry and security reaction aboard the USS Cole in the Gulf of Oman, Jan. 30, 2017. Tonge is a gas turbine systems mechanic fireman and Fischer is a gunner's mate. The ship is supporting maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Brianna K. Green

Sentry Training

Navy Seaman Raquel Tonge, left, receives training from Petty Officer 2nd Class Diana Fischer during a training course on armed sentry and security reaction aboard the USS Cole in the Gulf of Oman, Jan. 30, 2017. Tonge is a gas turbine systems mechanic fireman and Fischer is a gunner's mate. The ship is supporting maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Brianna K. Green

  • Download Image: Full Size (0.91 MB)
  • Photo By: Petty Officer 3rd Class Brianna K. Green VIRIN: 170130-N-HB733-155C.JPG
Photo Gallery