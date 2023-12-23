An official website of the United States Government 
Five Navy E-2D Advanced Hawkeyes land at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Feb. 2, 2017. The pilots and aircraft are assigned to Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron 125. The E-2D Advanced Hawkeye is equipped with the most advanced airborne radar in the world, possessing systems that increase the capabilities to defend Japan and provide security in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob A. Farbo

Advanced Hawkeyes

  • Download Image: Full Size (0.71 MB)
  • Photo By: Lance Cpl. Jacob Farbo VIRIN: 170202-M-HD015-0047A.JPG
Photo Gallery