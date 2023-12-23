Marine Maneuver

Marines stack and maneuver around a wall during urban terrain training at Marine Corps Outlying Field Atlantic, N.C., Feb. 2, 2017. Marines stack themselves as a tactical advantage for breaching a doorway. Nearly 40 Marines with supporting personnel participated in the weeklong training that simulated hostile takeovers and how to overcome unexpected situations with small-unit leadership. The Marines are assigned to Marine Wing Support Squadron 271, Marine Aircraft Group 14, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jason Jimenez