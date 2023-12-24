Frigid Fall Air Force Senior Airman Joseph Pyun falls through thin ice during ice water rescue training at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Feb. 4, 2017. The training, which taught self-rescue techniques and victim recovery, also certified the firefighters as ice water rescue technicians. Pyun is a fire protection specialist assigned to the 673rd Civil Engineer Squadron. Air Force photo by Alejandro Pena SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (1.49 MB) Photo By: Alejandro Pena VIRIN: 170204-F-YH552-027C.JPG Photo Gallery