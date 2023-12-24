Cargo Crew

Air Force Staff Sgt. Nick Barth pushes cargo inside a C-130H Hercules before takeoff from Southeast Asia, Feb. 4, 2017. Barth, a 737th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron loadmaster, was part of a team that delivered thousands of pounds in supplies to aid in the fight against the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant and retake Mosul. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jordan Castelan