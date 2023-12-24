Balancing Act

Soldiers attempt to balance an object during a team-building exercise as part of a challenge with physical and mental events at Fort Campbell, Ky., Feb. 8, 2017. The soldiers are assigned to the 101st Airborne Division's 2nd Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team. Part of the battalion recently returned from supporting Operation Inherent Resolve in Iraq. Army photo by 1st Lt. Daniel Johnson