Night Lights An AV-8B Harrier II lands on the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard in the Philippine Sea, Feb. 8, 2017. The ship is conducting unit-level training to ensure warfighting readiness to prepare for a routine patrol to support security and stability in the Indo-Asia Pacific region. The Harrier II is assigned to the Marine Attack Squadron 311. Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Diana Quinlan