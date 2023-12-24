An official website of the United States Government 
The aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson participates in a vertical replenishment with Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 4 and the Military Sealift Command dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Charles Drew in the Pacific Ocean, Feb. 3, 2017. The Vinson is part of the U.S. Pacific Fleet-led initiative to extend the command and control functions of U.S. 3rd Fleet. Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sean M. Castellano

Rainbow Backdrop

  • Download Image: Full Size (0.62 MB)
  • Photo By: Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Sean M. Castellano VIRIN: 170203-N-BL637-068C.JPG
