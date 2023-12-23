An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Lane Fernandes, left, and Cpl. Fransico Hernandez apply camouflage face paint to prepare for a patrol exercise at the Jungle Warfare Training Center at Camp Gonsalves, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 25, 2017. Fernandes and Hernandez are infantrymen assigned to Fox Company, Battalion Landing Team, 2nd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Breanna Weisenberger

Camouflage Decisions

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Lane Fernandes, left, and Cpl. Fransico Hernandez apply camouflage face paint to prepare for a patrol exercise at the Jungle Warfare Training Center at Camp Gonsalves, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 25, 2017. Fernandes and Hernandez are infantrymen assigned to Fox Company, Battalion Landing Team, 2nd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Breanna Weisenberger

  • Download Image: Full Size (1.86 MB)
  • Photo By: Lance Cpl. Breanna Weisenberger VIRIN: 170125-M-UA621-014E.JPG
Photo Gallery