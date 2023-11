Four Lancers

Four Air Force B-1B Lancers arrive at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 6, 2017, to take over U.S. Pacific Command’s continuous bomber presence operations from the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron. The Lancers are assigned to the 9th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Richard P. Ebensberger