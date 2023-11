Fuji Flight

An Air Force F-22 Raptor takes off at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Feb. 13, 2017, as Mount Fuji looms behind. F-22 Raptors stopped at the base before traveling to an Australian base. The pilot and aircraft are assigned to the 90th Fighter Squadron and deployed from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe