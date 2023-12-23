Tactical Training

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Derek Edwards participates in tactical air control off the coast of Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 9, 2017. The training focused on enhancing efficiency between air and ground elements, which is crucial to maintain a stronger, more capable forward-deployed force of readiness to support the U.S.-Japan alliance and U.S. regional partners. Edwards is a crew chief assigned to Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 267, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brooke Deiters