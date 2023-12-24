An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Air Force Airman 1st Class Casey McNamara seats a connector on the engine of a KC-135R Stratotanker at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base, Ohio, Feb. 15, 2017. McNamara, assigned to the 121st Air Refueling Wing, performed an inspection on the aircraft, which recently had returned from maintenance. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Ralph Branson

Engine Eyes

Air Force Airman 1st Class Casey McNamara seats a connector on the engine of a KC-135R Stratotanker at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base, Ohio, Feb. 15, 2017. McNamara, assigned to the 121st Air Refueling Wing, performed an inspection on the aircraft, which recently had returned from maintenance. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Ralph Branson

  • Download Image: Full Size (1.52 MB)
  • Photo By: Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Ralph Branson VIRIN: 170215-Z-UU033-039C.JPG
Photo Gallery