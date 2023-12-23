Cope North

A U.S. Air Force F-16 receives fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker during Cope North 2017 in the skies near Guam, Feb. 16, 2017. The exercise includes 22 total flying units and more than 1,700 personnel from three countries. The intent is the growth of strong, interoperable relationships within the Indo-Asia-Pacific region by integrating airborne and land-based command and control assets. The F-16 is assigned to the 14th Fighter Squadron. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Keith James