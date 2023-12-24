An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A U.S. Marine and soldiers assigned to the Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force practice recovering an assault amphibious vehicle during Exercise Iron Fist 2017 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., Feb 13, 2017. Marines taught the Japanese soldiers how to operate the amphibious vehicles. The exercise enabled U.S. and Japanese service members to share techniques, tactics and procedures to improve their combined operational capabilities. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Alvin Pujols

Sea Warriors

