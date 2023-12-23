Clear Signal

Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Julia Valles signals to personnel to stand clear as an Army CH-47F Chinook helicopter takes off from the USS Green Bay during Cobra Gold 2017 in the Gulf of Thailand, Feb. 21, 2017. The exercise aims to strengthen engagement in the region. Valles is an aviation boatswain’s mate (handling). Navy photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Chris Williamson