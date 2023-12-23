Mosul Ammunition

Soldiers deliver ammunition with an M992 supply vehicle at a tactical assembly area at Hamam al-Alil to support the start of the Iraqi security forces' offensive in West Mosul, Iraq, Feb. 19, 2017. A global coalition of more than 60 regional and international nations have joined together to enable partner forces to defeat the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria, and restore stability and security. The soldiers are assigned to the 1st Cavalry Division's 2nd Battalion, 82nd Field Artillery Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jason Hull