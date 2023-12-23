An official website of the United States Government 
Marine Corps Col. Maria McMillen gives school supplies to a Thai girl at a school in Chanthaburi, Thailand, Feb. 15, 2017. Thai, U.S. and partner nation service members participated in community relation projects throughout Thailand during Cobra Gold 2017, a humanitarian exercise. McMillen is deputy Marine Forces commander, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, 3rd Marine Expeditionary Force. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Tiffany Edwards

School Smiles

