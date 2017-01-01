Confetti Fun

Marine Corps 1st Sgt. Miguel Villegas sets off a confetti cannon to mark the start of an annual run at Las Palmas Elementary School in San Clemente, Calif., Feb. 24, 2017. The Marines attended to show support for their community and motivate the students to enjoy the event. Villegas is assigned to the 1st Marine Division's Weapons Company, 2nd Battalion, 4th Marine Regiment. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Justin Huffty