Navy seamen prepare a JP-5 fuel hose for inspection on the flight deck of the USS Bonhomme Richard in Sasebo, Japan, Feb. 27, 2017. The amphibious assault ship is operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region, ready for any type of contingency. The seamen are aviation boatswain's mates (fuel). Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Diana Quinlan

Hose Inspection

  • Download Image: Full Size (0.94 MB)
  • Photo By: Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Diana Quinlan VIRIN: 170227-N-WF272-136C.JPG
