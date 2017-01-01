Hose Inspection

Navy seamen prepare a JP-5 fuel hose for inspection on the flight deck of the USS Bonhomme Richard in Sasebo, Japan, Feb. 27, 2017. The amphibious assault ship is operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region, ready for any type of contingency. The seamen are aviation boatswain's mates (fuel). Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Diana Quinlan