Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Army Staff Sgt. Edwin Williams directs a crawler tractor operator during a construction engineer course at McCrady Training Center in Eastover, S.C., Feb. 26, 2017. During the course, soldiers learned to maneuver the tractor for a variety of tasks, including flat-bottom ditching, a defensive formation to conceal tanks on the battlefield. Williams is an instructor assigned to the South Carolina Army National Guard, 218th Leadership Regiment. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Brian Calhoun

South Carolina Load

  • Download Image: Full Size (1.34 MB)
  • Photo By: Army Sgt. Brian Calhoun VIRIN: 170226-Z-ID851-002C.JPG
