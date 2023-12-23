South Carolina Load

Army Staff Sgt. Edwin Williams directs a crawler tractor operator during a construction engineer course at McCrady Training Center in Eastover, S.C., Feb. 26, 2017. During the course, soldiers learned to maneuver the tractor for a variety of tasks, including flat-bottom ditching, a defensive formation to conceal tanks on the battlefield. Williams is an instructor assigned to the South Carolina Army National Guard, 218th Leadership Regiment. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Brian Calhoun