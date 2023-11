Engine Troubleshooter

Air Force Sgt. Travis Laverne troubleshoots an F108 engine on a KC-135 Stratotanker at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Feb. 26, 2017. Laverne is an engine mechanic with the New Jersey Air National Guard's 108th Wing. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht