Soldiers await transportation after a successful airborne operation during Spartan Pegasus in Deadhorse, Alaska, Feb. 22, 2017. The exercise tested the soldiers' operational abilities in temperatures 30 degrees below zero. The soldiers are paratroopers assigned to the 25th Infantry Division's 40th Cavalry Regiment, 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne). Army photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Love

Arctic Training

