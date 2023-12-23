Muddy Maneuver Marines push an M777A2 Howitzer into a different location in the Hijudai Maneuver Area, Japan, Feb. 24, 2017. Marines and sailors participated in the artillery relocation training program in part to enhance combat operational readiness and international relationships. The Marines are assigned to the 12th Marine Regiment. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Christian J. Robertson SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (1.65 MB) Photo By: Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Christian Robertson VIRIN: 170224-M-QX129-0028C.JPG Photo Gallery