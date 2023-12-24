Rapid Support

A soldier slowly directs a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter down the ramp of an Air Force C-5 Galaxy aircraft at Riga International Airport, Latvia, March 1, 2017. The soldier is assigned to the 10th Combat Aviation Brigade Task Force Phoenix, led by 3rd General Support Aviation Battalion, 10th Aviation Regiment. The rapid assembly demonstrates the unit's ability to lead and provide aviation support to regional and global military forces at a moment's notice to support NATO interests. Army photo by Spc. Shiloh Capers