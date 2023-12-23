Dector Duty

Air Force Staff Sgt. Todd Hughes checks the anti-ice detector during an intake inspection on an F-16C at Daytona Beach, Fla., Feb. 24, 2017. The Thunderbirds, the Air Force's demonstration squadron, performed the flyover during the opening ceremonies of the Daytona 500 race. Hughes is a dedicated crew chief assigned to the team. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Boitz