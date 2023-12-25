Maritime Marriage

Navy Seaman Kelvin Wagner heaves a line to a landing craft as it approaches the well deck of the USS Green Bay for a stern gate marriage during Cobra Gold 2017 in Sattahip, Thailand, Feb. 24, 2017. The exercise aims to strengthen engagement in the region. Wagner is a boatswain's mate. Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kaleb R. Staples