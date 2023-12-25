An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Navy Seaman Kelvin Wagner heaves a line to a landing craft as it approaches the well deck of the USS Green Bay for a stern gate marriage during Cobra Gold 2017 in Sattahip, Thailand, Feb. 24, 2017. The exercise aims to strengthen engagement in the region. Wagner is a boatswain's mate. Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kaleb R. Staples

Maritime Marriage

  • Download Image: Full Size (1.1 MB)
  • Photo By: Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Kaleb R. Staples VIRIN: 170224-N-GR361-060C.JPG
