Transport Signals

Air Force 1st Lt. Sarah Jun directs troops bringing a patient onto a C-130J Hercules for transport from a military hospital at Kandahar Airfield, Afghanistan, Feb. 22, 2017, to the Craig Joint Theater Hospital at Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan. Jun is a flight nurse assigned to the 455th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, which operates an intensive care unit aboard an aircraft to enable teams to transport critically injured or ill patients to a higher level of care. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Katherine Spessa