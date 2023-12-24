An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Air Force 1st Lt. Sarah Jun directs troops bringing a patient onto a C-130J Hercules for transport from a military hospital at Kandahar Airfield, Afghanistan, Feb. 22, 2017, to the Craig Joint Theater Hospital at Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan. Jun is a flight nurse assigned to the 455th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, which operates an intensive care unit aboard an aircraft to enable teams to transport critically injured or ill patients to a higher level of care. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Katherine Spessa

Transport Signals

Air Force 1st Lt. Sarah Jun directs troops bringing a patient onto a C-130J Hercules for transport from a military hospital at Kandahar Airfield, Afghanistan, Feb. 22, 2017, to the Craig Joint Theater Hospital at Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan. Jun is a flight nurse assigned to the 455th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, which operates an intensive care unit aboard an aircraft to enable teams to transport critically injured or ill patients to a higher level of care. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Katherine Spessa

  • Download Image: Full Size (3.79 MB)
  • Photo By: Staff Sgt. Katherine Spessa VIRIN: 170222-F-TY749-088D.JPG
Photo Gallery