Wind Reading

U.S. and multinational soldiers take a wind reading as they wait for a C-130 aircraft during a static line jump and airdrop during Flintlock 17, an exercise with forces from more than 20 nations, in N'Djamena, Chad, March 4, 2017. The U.S. soldier is assigned to Special Operations. The annual exercise strengthens security institutions, promotes multinational information sharing and develops interoperability among partner nations in North and West Africa. Army photo by Richard Bumgardner